Mir urges GoI to ensure safety of students, citizens

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has sought an immediate end to the harassment of students and other citizens of the valley in various parts of the country.
In a statement G.A. Mir has urged the Central Government to take more effective measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the country, as that, various disruptive forces in the wake of Pulwama attack are taking advantage and started intimidating the particular community.
People of Jammu and Kashmir, especially fromthe valley, were being forced to leave, which is a matter of serious concern and should be dealt sternly, G.A. Mir urged Centre Govt.