Mir thanks Guv for resolving SSA teachers’ issue

Srinagar, Jan 27 :
President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Sunday thanked Governor Satya Pal Malik for resolving the long pending demands of SSA teachers.
In a statement issued, Mir said that the Governor should release all their pending salaries without any further delay. “Until the new order is implemented on the ground the Governor should release all their pending salaries so that suffering SSA teachers can heave a sigh of relief,” Mir said. (KNS)