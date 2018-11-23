Mir terms Guv BJP's facilitator with ISI-linked people

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 22:
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Thursday said Governor Satya Pal Malik has only acted as Bharatiya Janata Party’s facilitator for cobbling a government with people whose “ISI links are yet to be de-linked.”
Addressing a press conference at his residence after the dissolution of the State Assembly, Mir said, “The Governor has put a question mark over the chair he is holding. We had been demanding the dissolution of the assembly since June but he was trying to bring in a BJP government.”
The State Congress chief said the Governor should state whether the people he was trying to bring in for BJP had de-linked their ISI connections.
"BJP should either apologize or prove before the country as to how PDP, NC and Congress were directed by Pakistan," he said.
Mir said the handlers of the BJP leaders making such statements should come forth with a proof.
“It has become a trend now. Those with BJP are nationalists while others are anti-nationals,” he said.
Mir said BJP had NIA, RAW, CBI and even J&K Governor under their command who could easily prove the Pakistan connection.
The Congress chief while terming Governor’s decision of assembly dissolution as “undemocratic” sad it was up to PDP to approach the court.
“PDP was the largest party and Chief Minister was also to be from their party. Now it is up to them to approach the court,” Mir said. "Congress will fully support them. They are taking legal opinion.”
He said the previous Governor, Narinder Nath Vohra had consulted every political party after the fall of the BJP-PDP government and assured everyone that he would take a call on the Assembly’s future after legal consultation.
“He (Vohra) demitted office and this Governor started helping BJP to further their agenda,” the Congress chief said.
He said the BJP through the incumbent Governor got the protocol and Constituency Development Fund released back to the MLAs so that they could run a government through him as a “mask”.
“His designs have been suspicious since he went on record to say that he would like to keep the assembly suspended till 2020. He was trying to get 50 MLAs for BJP from Congress, PDP and NC,” Mir said.
He said BJP along with Sajad Lone’s party had visibly less than 30 MLAs which, however, was not a logical reason for the Governor to thwart their attempts at horse-trading when everybody was seeking dissolution of the assembly.
On the question of Congress tying up with PDP and NC in future, Mir said, “That will be decided in the time to come. First, the Governor needs to ask his bosses in Delhi if and when he can hold the assembly elections. As for us we are ready for elections.”
He said the grand alliance of PDP, NC and Congress would have had MLAs from all three regions of the State.
BJP has been raking up discrimination with the Jammu region but in reality, they opted for a Kashmir-based Chief Minister when they allied with PDP and now also they were trying to get a Kashmiri with two seats as CM.
“Let BJP announce their CM candidate today from Jammu region and make him win,” the Congress chief said.
He said Congress has had a history of helping the parties form coalition governments in the State so that the national interest could be safeguarded.
“We gave an elected house to Sheikh Abdullah in 1975. In 2002, we helped PDP form a government even though they had the least number of seats,” Mir said. "The interest of the State is of paramount importance for the party."
The State Congress chief said Congress in principle had given its commitment to the grand alliance so that the special status of the State could be protected. “The Governor has continuously said that his administration cannot defend Article 35-A,” he said.
Mir said Congress had expected Governor Satya Pal Malik to call them for government formation by Friday but by dissolving the assembly he had put a question mark on the institution of the Governor.