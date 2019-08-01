About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mir tells GoI to restore confidence of people

 The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has said that Congress Party won’t make compromises on the urges and aspirations of the people, shall fight against any kind of discrimination and injustice with any region in JK.
In a statement JKPCC spokesperson said Mir also asked the Centre to change its JK policy to restore the confidence of the people in J&K, as that, people were feeling alienated due to the approach and wrong policies adopted by it (Centre Govt).
Addressing a series of public meetings at Manzmoh, Dongwari, Shistergam, Dalwach in Dooru area of South Kashmir, JKPCC President G.A. Mir said that Centre was required to change policy with regard to Jammu and Kashmir in order to restore the confidence of the people, who have been witnessing many things happening since the BJP assumed power at Centre resulting in there was deep alienation among the people.
The spokesperson said Mir also reiterated that Centre must put an end to rumor mongering with regard to the special status of JK policy, saying that any misadventure won’t settle down things rather it would deteriorate the situation to a largest extent, which would neither be in National Interest nor JK, Mir cautioned.
Taking a dig at BJP Govt over failing to restore the democratic rights to the people, Mir said since the BJP came into power, the situation remained chaotic in JK, no development has taken place, as was promised by BJP PDP to people during 2014, instead the State Assembly was dissolved ensuring that no other party was able to form the government in JK besides the Elections to State Legislature were put on hold on one pretext or the other aiming to rule the State directly on the part of BJP Govt at Centre, Mir said.

Jammu and Kashmir State is one, any discrimination with any region won’t be tolerated, Mir added and said that Congress Party has always taken care of urges and aspirations of the people, it will continue to fight against discrimination and injustice with any regions.
Referring to the difficulties confronting people, Mir said the previous Congress government in State the sanctioned road from Manzmoh to Bakerwal check-in Veerinag under PMGSY, but the was intentionally stopped by the previous PDP BJP Coalition merely on political lines by not caring about the hardships of inhabitants.
He said the Bakerwal Check is without electricity despite providing polls and wire by previous Congress NC Govt, it was unfortunate that PDP led government could the government not even provide two transformers to this backward area, which was indicative of political vendetta on the part of PDP.
Senior Congress Leaders, PCC, DCC members, Block Presidents, Youth leaders also addressed the public meetings. GNS





