Mir takes stock of arrangements in make-shift camps

In view of prevailing situation along LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Floriculture, Javaid Mustafa Mir Sunday took stock of the facilities being provided to the families residing in the make-shift camps.
Minister was informed that around 7000 people have been affected due to the cross-LoC shelling in the area.
Minister directed DC and SSP, Baramulla to monitor the facilities and arrangements being provided to the inhabitants of Churunda, Silikote, Mothal, Hatlanga, Shoura Balkote, and Tilawari who have been evacuated from forward areas and are residing in rehabilitation camp established at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Uri.
He further directed the District Administration to take firsthand account of the problems being faced by the people living in make-shift accommodation and ensure on spot redress.
Instructions have been passed to the concerned officers to provide suitable accommodation, food, water, power, medical and sanitation facilities to the people residing in the camp, Mir said and added that ambulance and bulletproof vehicle will also be made available to meet any exigency during any escalation of situation along LoC.
He also directed DC for keeping SDRF people ready for any emergency situation.
Regarding the loss to property due to cross-LoC shelling, Minister directed the DC to ensure that the assessment of the damaged property is made as soon as the situation improves and relief is provided for the damaged property as per norms.
