Mir, Peerzada grieve over passing away of Sheila Dixit

July 21, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit and conveyed deepest condolences to her bereaved family.

In a condolence message, JKPCC president GA Mir has expressed profound grief over the passing away of veteran congress leader and described her passing away as a great loss to Congress.

“Mrs. Dixit was a visionary and popular face of the party in the country. She has served the people of Delhi and Congress party to the best of her ability,” he said.

“May her soul rest in peace”, Mir prayed and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, former PCC president Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed has condoled the passing away of Dixit and paid rich tributes to the departed leader.