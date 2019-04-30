Mir lashes out at admin over ‘lapses’ during polling in Kulgam

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President & party candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday lashed out at Governor’s administration for failing to ensure facilities for voters during the ongoing ejection phase in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.

In a statement issue here, Mir castigated administration for over failing to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the district—alleging that the assurances made by ECI in this direction were not visible on the ground and urged upon the ECI to take strong note of the security lapses during polling in the District.

Reacting to the polling in Kulgam, Mir expressed serious concern over the security lapses in Kulgam District, which went to polls in fourth phase, castigating the “system” over failing to ensure adequate security on this crucial day in the District. He alleged that ECIs assurances were not seen visible on the ground, Mir said describing it as a matter serious concern given the prevailing situation in South Kashmir & emphasized the ECI to take strong note of security lapses witnessed during polling at many place in the district.

Meanwhile Mir expressed his gratitude and hailed people's decision of participating in the Electoral Exercise in Kulgam district today. He also expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the democratic process and exercised their franchise in Noorabad, Devsar, Kulgam and Homshalibug, praising them in their endeavor to strengthen the democratic system barring some minor incidents of violence he added and sought immediate intervention of ECI with regard to ensuring foolproof security in fifth phase of elections in South Kashmir.