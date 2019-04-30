About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mir lashes out at admin over ‘lapses’ during polling in Kulgam

 The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President & party candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday lashed out at Governor’s administration for failing to ensure facilities for voters during the ongoing ejection phase in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.
In a statement issue here, Mir castigated administration for over failing to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the district—alleging that the assurances made by ECI in this direction were not visible on the ground and urged upon the ECI to take strong note of the security lapses during polling in the District.
Reacting to the polling in Kulgam, Mir expressed serious concern over the security lapses in Kulgam District, which went to polls in fourth phase, castigating the “system” over failing to ensure adequate security on this crucial day in the District. He alleged that ECIs assurances were not seen visible on the ground, Mir said describing it as a matter serious concern given the prevailing situation in South Kashmir & emphasized the ECI to take strong note of security lapses witnessed during polling at many place in the district.
Meanwhile Mir expressed his gratitude and hailed people's decision of participating in the Electoral Exercise in Kulgam district today. He also expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the democratic process and exercised their franchise in Noorabad, Devsar, Kulgam and Homshalibug, praising them in their endeavor to strengthen the democratic system barring some minor incidents of violence he added and sought immediate intervention of ECI with regard to ensuring foolproof security in fifth phase of elections in South Kashmir.

 

Latest News

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mir lashes out at admin over ‘lapses’ during polling in Kulgam

              

 The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President & party candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday lashed out at Governor’s administration for failing to ensure facilities for voters during the ongoing ejection phase in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.
In a statement issue here, Mir castigated administration for over failing to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the district—alleging that the assurances made by ECI in this direction were not visible on the ground and urged upon the ECI to take strong note of the security lapses during polling in the District.
Reacting to the polling in Kulgam, Mir expressed serious concern over the security lapses in Kulgam District, which went to polls in fourth phase, castigating the “system” over failing to ensure adequate security on this crucial day in the District. He alleged that ECIs assurances were not seen visible on the ground, Mir said describing it as a matter serious concern given the prevailing situation in South Kashmir & emphasized the ECI to take strong note of security lapses witnessed during polling at many place in the district.
Meanwhile Mir expressed his gratitude and hailed people's decision of participating in the Electoral Exercise in Kulgam district today. He also expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the democratic process and exercised their franchise in Noorabad, Devsar, Kulgam and Homshalibug, praising them in their endeavor to strengthen the democratic system barring some minor incidents of violence he added and sought immediate intervention of ECI with regard to ensuring foolproof security in fifth phase of elections in South Kashmir.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;