Mir joins PDP

March 20, 2019

Senior Political activist and Peoples Conference incharge Ganderbal Master Abdul Majeed on Tuesday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here.



He joined PDP in presence of Senior party Leader Naeem Akhtar .



Mir, who contested last assembly elections from Ganderbal constituency on Peoples Conference ticket, was accompanied by his supporters on this occasion.



While welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Naeem Akhter said that PDP is the only credible political platform to work for public welfare and contribute towards strengthening the cause of dialogue and reconciliation for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.



