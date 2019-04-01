‘Mir is Cong candidate for south Kashmir’

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been declared as its candidate for south Kashmir parliamentary constituency, local news gathering agency KNS reported.

The decision to field Mir as its candidate from south Kashmir would likely trigger a tough competition from the constituency with PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi as his arch-rivals in the polls.

Mir after being elected as party’s candidate this evening told KNS that Congress was confident of emerging victorious from the constituency as people here were no longer supporting PDP that betrayed the people and hurt their sentiments from time to time especially after forging an alliance with BJP.

“South Kashmir is no longer being considered as the bastion of PDP as people in large number are supporting Congress now and will hopefully ensure the victory of party’s candidate in the upcoming LS polls,” he said.

He also informed that nomination paper for south Kashmir constituency would be filed on April 3.

Mir said the workers would also be geared up to ensure the victory in polls.

Reacting over PDP’s support in south Kashmir, Mir said, “PDP has lost its image and people don’t even want to hear its name now as it has hurt the sentiments of the people.”

He said Government of India and Election Commission of India must ensure the safety and security of political workers who were being attacked ahead of polls.