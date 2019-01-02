Mir holds GoI responsible for damage to peace, development in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Addressing a day long convention of Sarpanches, Panches and Party Delegates at Verinag (Anantnag) Tuesday, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has said that wrong policy adopted by the central government will continue to remain source behind deep alienation among the people of J&K.
He also said that State has suffered immensely due to the unnatural alliance between PDP & BJP which is responsible for the damages caused to peace and development and urged upon the Sarpanches and Panches to work hard and ensure the development of their Panchayat Halqas at the grassroots level.
Mir expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in the State especially in the valley, saying that law and order problem has worsened to the largest extent due to the lack of policies on the part of Centre government about the J&K State.
“PDP-BJP coalition presided over the darkest era of the State, even as they failed to address local issues concerning people on the ground, they have misled and dismayed people for electoral gains, as a result, people have realized they have been betrayed for power on the part of BJP PDP,” Mir said.
Lashing out at BJP for failing to respect the mandate of the people, Mir said people of Jammu gave 25 Seats to BJP, but what happened after the elections is known to the people in Jammu Division both PDP & BJP gave lies and deceit to people in return, G.A. Mir said.
Mir said the people should rise to the occasion to defeat these opportunist parties in forthcoming Parliamentary and Assembly elections, as that will only ensure inclusive development, safety & security of the people, he added and said Congress Party will not compromise on the issues concerning three regions in the state, it will ensure equal share and development to Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.
Addressing the meeting Secretary AICC Incharge J&K Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that Congress Party will do its utmost to address the concerns of the people. He also said that BJP Govt at Centre was never serious about the wellbeing of the people, after securing votes, BJP Started eroding the authority of democratic institution, but the time has come, when all secular politics parties would joint defeat their designs.