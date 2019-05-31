Mir felicitates people on Jumat-ul-Vida

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

In his message, Mir asserted that Jumat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Holy Month) is full of blessings from the Almighty, observing that the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida is the opportunity to seeks mercy and blessings from the Almighty. Mir hoped that the auspicious will bring the smile on the faces of people. “Let the occasion of Jumat Ul Vida usher in an era of complete peace and inclusive development of JK,” Mir added and prayed for wellbeing of the people.