Mir expresses grief over killing of Bhaderwah youth

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has condemned the killing of youth in Bhaderwah and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family.

Reacting to the killing of youth in Bhaderwah JKPCC President G. A. Mir while strongly condemning the incident, emphasized the Governor Administration to ascertain the identity of the killers for severe punishment.

He said anti peace elements always wanted to vitiate atmosphere of communal harmony and brotherhood, it is the duty of every citizen of the State to defeat their designs and ensure that the rich culture of harmony and unity was not harmed.

Mir appealed the people to maintain peace and not to give opportunity to anti peace forces to divide them (people), G. A. Mir added and prayed for the courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He said Congress Party believes that the identity of killers at right earnest will restore confidence of the people in the system—so it is imperative on the part of State Administration to find the guilty for exemplary punishment, Mir said.