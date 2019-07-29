Mir expresses anguish over difficulties confronting Hajj pilgrims

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed anguish over the difficulties confronting Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir due to the lack of facilities required by them.

In a statement, Mir has expressed anguish and dismay over the complaints of Hajis from Kashmir over the lack of transport facilities, electricity in rooms, besides other required facilities and sough immediate redressal of their grievances.

The complaints by Hajj pilgrims were distressing deserves immediate action by the Haji Committee of India, Mir said.

Mir censured the state and Hajj Committee of India for failing to ensure facilities to Hajjis in Saudi Arabia.

Mir also urged upon the State Govt to take up the matter with Haji Committee of India to reform the facilities required by the Hajis during Haj period.