Mir demands immediate disbursement of pending payments to contractors

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) and former minister G H Mir on Monday demanded immediate payment of the pending dues to contractors of Kashmir valley.

In a statement Mir said the overdue payments to contractors are not being released and delayed for one reason or the other and the concerned departments should immediately release the payments keeping in view the month of Ramadan to be followed by Eid-ul-Fitr.

As reported already the commissioner secretary R&B department Khursheed Ahmad Shah had recently said that the payments will be immediately released but are yet to be released for unknown reasons. KNS