Mir demands continuous power supply in Ramadan

Ghulam Hassan Mir, President Democratic Party Nationalist and Ex-Minister has said that though power generation has increased but erratic power supply even now has caused problems to the people in general. In a statement Mir has asked the Government to ensure power supply during the month of Ramzan at Sahari, Iftari and Tarwi times.
