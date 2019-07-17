Mir congratulates newly elected KPC office bearers

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G. A. Mir has congratulated journalist Shuja ul Haq for his election as President Press Club (KPC) and wished him success.

In a statement Mir also congratulated Moazzum Muhammad for his election as Vice President, Ishfaq Tantray as General Secretary and Farooq Javed Khan as Treasurer and other newly elected office bearers and executive members of KPC.

Mir hoped the newly elected office bearers will put in strenuous efforts to highlight the concerns of the media fraternity, besides working for their wellbeing and redressal of grievances.

“I express my full faith in the newly elected office bearers of KPC and wish them luck,” Mir added.

Meanwhile, JKPCC spokesperson, Farooq Andrabi also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of KPC.