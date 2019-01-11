Mir condoles Sideeq

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front ( JKLF-H) Chairman, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Thursday expressed shock over the sad demise of an aunt of senior advocate Bashir Ahmad Sideeq, who died yesterday after a brief illness.
In a statement, the spokesperson of the group said a delegation of JKLF-H led by Mir visited the residence of Haji Ghulam Mohammad Dug Ex-President of Kashmir Chamber, the husband of the deceased.
An emergency meeting of JKLF was presided over by the Chairman at Srinagar-Kashmir Thursday afternoon to condole the death of an aunt of Bashir Ahmad Sideeq.
Calling it a “personal loss” Mir expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.