Mir condemns use of force

Published at August 10, 2018 12:08 AM 0Comment(s)225views

Says their demands must be fulfilled at earliest


Srinagar:

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday condemned the use of force against the teachers who were protesting to press for their demands in Srinagar today.
Mir terming the demands of teaching faculty as genuine as said that their demands must be fulfilled at an earliest so that they could heave a sigh of relief.
He said that the using batons and water canon against the teaching faculty is unfortunate. “Instead of using such methods, the Governor led administration should take up the matter of the teachers seriously and should come up with any favourable decision,” he said.

