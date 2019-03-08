Mir condemns attack on Kashmiris in Lucknow, blast in Jammu

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir Thursday condemned the attacks on Kashmiris in Lucknow and also blast in Jammu.

Mir in a statement issued termed the attack on Kashmiris outside the Valley as ‘unfortunate’, saying that either Government of India has failed to implement its writ over the attack on Kashmiris in other States.

He said those attacking Kashmiris must be dealt with strictly. Mir also condemned the Jammu blast, saying that these attacks are handiwork of enemies to harm the communal harmony. KNS