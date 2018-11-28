Mir briefs Cong high command about ‘worrisome’ Kashmir situation

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 27:
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday said he told the Congress high command in New Delhi that the security situation in Kashmir was “worrisome” and the Assembly dissolution “undemocratic”.
Mir, who was on a three-day tour to meet the party leadership in New Delhi, told Rising Kashmir that he discussed the prevailing “worrisome” security situation in the Valley along with last week’s “undemocratic” dissolution of the J&K Assembly.
He said from Wednesday, Congress would kick-start the detailed meetings of its cadre and leaders in view of the prospective parliament and assembly elections in the State.
“After having discussions here we will go with a unified view to the party leadership on the strategy to be adopted for elections in the State,” Mir said.
Responding to the chances of a grand alliance in the State, Mir said the decision could not be announced yet as the party had to work on its internal strategy.
“I apprised Rahul (Gandhi) Ji about the situation in which local bodies polls were conducted in the State,” Mir said. “The party leadership believes that a volatile Jammu Kashmir suits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics in rest of the country.”
He said Governor Satya Pal Malik was trying to better his image by issuing statements that he defied New Delhi’s orders of installing Lone as the chief minister.
“He will himself retract this statement in the coming days as he was cobbling numbers for them for 5 months when we were asking for assembly dissolution,” Mir said.
Sources within the party told Rising Kashmir that the internal structure of the party was also discussed in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls.
As per sources, a detailed discussion was also held on the party's preparation and chances n the Jammu region particularly after Bharatiya Janata Party's good performance in the region.
Apart from meeting Rahul Gandhi, Mir also met Ambika Soni and former J&K chief minister Gulam Nabi Azad.
Gandhi and Mir have held a discussion on the organisational affairs and activities within the party in all three regions of the State.
The security scenario in the State, besides many issues of public importance, also came under discussion.
On the occasion, both Gandhi and Mir expressed serious concern over the fragile situation and political uncertainty prevailing in the State and held Government of India responsible for the political crisis in the State.
Both also discussed the strategies to be adopted with regard to strengthening the party further in all three regions.
The State chief also deliberated on Congress party’s role under the given circumstances in the State.