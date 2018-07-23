Mir address CWC in Delhi

Says BJP responsible for flaring communal passions
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 22:
Addressing the newly constituted (CWC) Congress Working Committee (CWC) at New Delhi on Sunday, State Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir blamed the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at New Delhi for the failures on all counts saying there was a deep alienation among the masses.
Mir briefed the CWC about the socio-political scenario in Jammu Kashmir and blamed PM Narendra Modi for the crisis across India.
Mir also apprised the CWC about the role of previous PDP-BJP regime in the State saying the coalition government was based on political exploitation and betrayal and because of it J&K had suffered immensely in every respect.
He said the government led by Modi was responsible for the current situation across India as this government would remain the main source behind the deep alienation among the people in the country.
He said BJP and RSS were responsible for communalizing the situation besides harming the secular fabric of India for staying in power.
Mir said the diversity and pluralistic identity of India was in great danger under the BJP rule.