Minor’s death due to drowning sparks protests in Pattan village

July 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Locals fault govt for not constructing bridge, admn orders temporary arrangement in swift action

Massive protests erupted at Hurhundpora village in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday after a 3-year-old girl died due to drowning in a local stream.

Protestors blamed the government for failing to construct a concrete bridge over the stream. However administration acted swiftly and ordered construction of temporary bridge till permanent arrangement is made.

Villagers said that Aaliya Jan daughter of Nazir Ahmad Parray slipped from a temporary wooden bridge into Gundari Nallah, which runs parallel in the village. The girl, who was accompanied by her mother, drowned in the gushing stream which resulted in her on spot death.

Shouting slogans against the government, the protestors blocked Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Hyderbeigh affecting the traffic movement for several hours.

Abdul Rashid Parray, the deceased minor’s uncle told Rising Kashmir: “Soon after the incident, we (locals) rushed to the spot and retrieved her from the Nallah. We shifted her to nearby sub-district hospital at Pattan where doctors declared her brought dead.”

Parray said that in past also many such cases were reported in the village. “The government has failed to construct a concrete bridge on the stream, which is the root cause of these incidents,” he said.

“if there was a concrete bride, our daughter could have been saved,” he added.

The villagers rued that advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai announced in January that the bridge will be constructed within two months. “However, things remained unchanged on the ground”.

Another villager Abdul Hameed said: “Twenty days ago a pregnant lady also died as she couldn’t reach hospital on time.” Our demand of bride is pending from the past 4 decades, he added.

The protestors later dispersed peacefully after district the administration assured that the bridge will be constructed in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo, told Rising Kashmir that a temporary concrete bridge for the village stands sanctioned and work for the same will start from Wednesday.

“After the incident, the officials from the district administration including SDM Pattan visited the spot and assured that bridge will be constructed soon. An amount of Rs 4 lakhs has been sanctioned,” he said.

Itoo said for a permanent constructed bridge would be constructed also and a proposal worth Rs 2.5 crores has been sent to the government.

“The bridge is 50 meters long and will approximately be constructed at the cost of Rs 2.5 crores. We have sent this proposal to the government and it will be approved soon,” he said adding that it was long pending demand of the area.