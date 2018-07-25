Minorities’ contribution vital for India’s progress: Raina

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
BJP State President, Ravinder Raina (MLA), on Tuesday stressed on the role of minorities of India and termed their contribution as “very vital for nation’s progress”
According to a statement, Raina was addressing a programme organized by BJP State Minority Morcha at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar.
BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi and State Secretary Sanjay Baru were also present on the occasion, which was led by Morcha State President Sadiq Khan, the statement said.
Raina, while addressing the meeting, welcomed all the leaders of Minority Morcha and praised the efforts of minorities in building new India.
He termed the contribution of minorities as “extremely vital for nation’s progress”.
He also stressed on the role of Minority Morcha in the strengthening of organization.
He further asked the gathering to participate in large in upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections and defeat the communal and anti-National forces.
Yudhvir Sethi, in his address, laid stress on the role of Minority Morcha in representing the issues of Minorities in the party.
He urged the Morcha leaders to work dedicatedly within the society, which will strengthen the party.
He also said that PM Modi has initiated number of welfare schemes for the Minorities and asked the Morcha leaders to take them to the targeted population.
While speaking on the occasion, Sadiq Khan praised the BJP State President and termed him as “young firebrand leader”.
Other leaders present on the occasion were Avtar Singh, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Harbinder Singh, Muneera Tantray, Haji Taj Khan, Harpal Singh, Assad Mallick, Ashok Singh, Inderjit Singh, Randhir Singh, Irfan Chowdhary, Virendeep Singh, Foja Singh, Abbas Khan, Sophia Madam, Raja Bibi, Rafiya Mallick and other workers, the statement said.