Minor reshuffle in civil admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The State government has ordered a minor reshuffle in the civil administration.
In another order, the government ordered transfers and postings of five KAS officers.
Mohammad Hussain Mir, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.
Ghulam Rasool Mir, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Employment, J&K, against an available vacancy.
Mussarat-ul-Islam, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K, against an available vacancy.
Charandeep Singh, Joint Director, Education Jammu, has transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.
Shamim Kraipak, under orders of repatriation to SKICC, Srinagar, has been posted as Administrative Officer in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
In a separate order, Mohammad Latief Bhat, Senior Private Secretary, presently posted with Chairman, J&K State Water Regulatory Resources Authority and Shaheena Akhtar, Private Secretary, presently posted in the office of Advocate General, J&K have been asked to swap their place of postings with immediate effect.
Babita Kumari Pandita, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department.
Rachpal Singh, Private Secretary, awaiting order in Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department.
Ashok Kumar, Private Secretary who was posted with the then Deputy Chief Minister has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.
Girdhari Lal Incharge Private Secretary awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Private Secretary with Vice Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars and Bakerwals.
Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Incharge Private Secretary, awaiting order of adjustment has been posted as Incharge Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Information Department.
Aijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Incharge Private Secretary, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Incharge Private Secretary with Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K.
Shabir Ahmad Shabir, Private Secretary to the Vice-Chairman and Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary, to the Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal with immediate effect, vice Archana Raina, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.
In another order, Naseema Wani, General Manager, DIC, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, vice Abdul Rashid Dass.
Syed Sajad Qadri, General Manager, DIC, Srinagar, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Budgam, till further orders.
Khalid Hussain Malik, General Manager, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, vice Shahid Mehmood.
Shahid Mehmood, Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Employment (Central), J&K, against an available vacancy.
Abdul Rashid Dass, Associated Hospitals, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, against an available vacancy.