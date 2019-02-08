Minor reshuffle in admin

Prasanna is VC LAWDA, Tariq Ali SMC Commissioner, Vikas VC JDA
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
The Government Thursday ordered minor reshuffle in administration.
Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction was transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, relieving Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.
The order said he would also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), Humhama, Srinagar.
Peerzada Hafiz-Ullah Shah, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), was transferred and posted as Secretary in the Health and Medical Education Department.
Mir Tariq Ali, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, SMC, vice Peerzada Hafiz-Ullah Shah.
Pawan Singh Rathore, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) was transferred and posted as Director, Agriculture, Jammu.
The officer would join at his new place of posting on 1st March 2019, alter the superannuation of H K Razdan, Director, Agriculture, Jammu on 28 Feb 2019, till then he shall await in the General Administration Department.
Vikas Sharma, Joint Transport Commissioner, under orders of transfer as Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, was transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, JDA, vice Pawan Singh Rathore.