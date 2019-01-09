About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Minor killed, another injured as kitchen collapses in Poonch

Published at January 09, 2019 01:41 PM 0Comment(s)588views


Rising Kashmir News

Poonch

A minor boy was killed and another injured after a kitchen of a house collapsed in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday. 

Reports said that a year-old Kamran Ahmad, son of Mohd Reyaz of Changari Mankote and 6-month old Aneeka daughterof Mohd Javid of Changari Mankote were injured when the kitchen of a kacha house collapsed at Changari in Mankote.

In the incident both the injured were taken to near by hospital where doctors declared Kamran brought dead on arrival.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anayat Ahmad also confirmed the incident. (GNS)

