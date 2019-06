June 07, 2019 | Umar Raina

A minor boy was injured Friday after being hit by a speedy vehicle at Kullan area of Gund in central Kashmirs Ganderbal.

An official told Rising Kashmir that the minor boy identified as Tahir Ahmad (5), son of Bashir Ahmad Baba, resident of Kullan Gund was critically injured after a speedy vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number DL8C/2991 hit him on Srinagar-Leh highway near Kullan.

He was immediately taken to PHC Kullan where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.