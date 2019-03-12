About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 12, 2019 |

Minor held in Jammu blast should have been produced before JJB: Justice Masoodi

 Chairperson, Selection-cum-Oversight Committee under Juvenile Justice System, (Retd) Justice Masoodi on Monday said that the minor boy held in Jammu blast case—should have been produced before Juvenile Justice Board and his identity shouldn’t have been disclosed.
According to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Masoodi said “JJA Act therefore is to be followed in letter and spirit, while dealing with Juveniles in Conflict with Law,” he said, while addressing Capacity Building Programme which was attended by Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) of Jammu besides others. “Juvenile Justice Act doesn’t admit of any exceptions as regards gravity of the offence or the sentence it carries.”
He emphasized that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has over riding effect over all the laws governing arrest, detention, trial, sentence and like matters.
Referring to the case of a 9th class boy, suspected to be involved in grenade throwing, Justice Masoodi pointed out that as per the first version of Police and the report made by JJB, Kulgam. The boy is a Juvenile and not only, he should have been produced before JJB but his identity ought not to have been disclosed.
Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions judge and Secretary Juvenile Justice Committee of Hon’ble High Court attended the workshop as special Resource person, emphasized about the need to change the mind-set of dealing with children in Conflict with Law. He said that such Children need to be dealt with sympathy and SJPUs have an important role to play in it.
He further added that SJPUs need to develop good connection with all the stakeholders under ICPS. He also appreciated the role of present State Mission Director, G.A Sofi for his efforts in making this Child Protection mechanism a success.
G.A Sofi, State Mission Director, ICPS while addressing the gathering stressed on the need of effective Juvenile Policing and need for organizing more such interactive workshops for SJPUs. He also proposed to formulate detailed plan for exposure visits of SJPUs of J&K to other states, which will be sponsored by JKICPS for imbibing best practices among Juvenile Police Officers.

 

Latest News

Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

Mumbai businessman dies two days after hair transplantation

Mar 11 | RK Web News
Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

Mar 11 | Rising Kashmir News
India can

India can't stop water from flowing into Pakistan: official

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

Only potential candidates for 3 LS seats shortlisted: Omar

Mar 11 | Agencies
Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to peop ...

Deposit guns at police stations before March 15, SSP Ganderbal to peop ...

Mar 11 | Agencies
Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning LS elections: Faro ...

Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning LS elections: Faro ...

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

Mar 11 | Junaid Kathju
Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

Mar 11 | Riyaz Bhat
Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Po ...

Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Po ...

Mar 11 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan PM

Pakistan PM's income drops by Rs 3 crore in 3 years

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

6-year-old drowns in water tank in Rajouri

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

Mar 11 | Agencies
Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

Amid shutdown thousands attend funeral of slain militant in Tral

Mar 11 | Javid Sofi
Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies

Tral gunfight: DNA test to identify slain militants as bodies 'beyond ...

Mar 11 | Agencies
One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack 'mastermind' believed to be killed in Tral encounter: o ...

Mar 11 | Press Trust of India
Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

Mar 11 | Noor ul Haq
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 12, 2019 |

Minor held in Jammu blast should have been produced before JJB: Justice Masoodi

              

 Chairperson, Selection-cum-Oversight Committee under Juvenile Justice System, (Retd) Justice Masoodi on Monday said that the minor boy held in Jammu blast case—should have been produced before Juvenile Justice Board and his identity shouldn’t have been disclosed.
According to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Masoodi said “JJA Act therefore is to be followed in letter and spirit, while dealing with Juveniles in Conflict with Law,” he said, while addressing Capacity Building Programme which was attended by Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) of Jammu besides others. “Juvenile Justice Act doesn’t admit of any exceptions as regards gravity of the offence or the sentence it carries.”
He emphasized that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has over riding effect over all the laws governing arrest, detention, trial, sentence and like matters.
Referring to the case of a 9th class boy, suspected to be involved in grenade throwing, Justice Masoodi pointed out that as per the first version of Police and the report made by JJB, Kulgam. The boy is a Juvenile and not only, he should have been produced before JJB but his identity ought not to have been disclosed.
Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions judge and Secretary Juvenile Justice Committee of Hon’ble High Court attended the workshop as special Resource person, emphasized about the need to change the mind-set of dealing with children in Conflict with Law. He said that such Children need to be dealt with sympathy and SJPUs have an important role to play in it.
He further added that SJPUs need to develop good connection with all the stakeholders under ICPS. He also appreciated the role of present State Mission Director, G.A Sofi for his efforts in making this Child Protection mechanism a success.
G.A Sofi, State Mission Director, ICPS while addressing the gathering stressed on the need of effective Juvenile Policing and need for organizing more such interactive workshops for SJPUs. He also proposed to formulate detailed plan for exposure visits of SJPUs of J&K to other states, which will be sponsored by JKICPS for imbibing best practices among Juvenile Police Officers.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;