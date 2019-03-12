Minor held in Jammu blast should have been produced before JJB: Justice Masoodi

March 12, 2019 |

Chairperson, Selection-cum-Oversight Committee under Juvenile Justice System, (Retd) Justice Masoodi on Monday said that the minor boy held in Jammu blast case—should have been produced before Juvenile Justice Board and his identity shouldn’t have been disclosed.

According to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Masoodi said “JJA Act therefore is to be followed in letter and spirit, while dealing with Juveniles in Conflict with Law,” he said, while addressing Capacity Building Programme which was attended by Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) of Jammu besides others. “Juvenile Justice Act doesn’t admit of any exceptions as regards gravity of the offence or the sentence it carries.”

He emphasized that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has over riding effect over all the laws governing arrest, detention, trial, sentence and like matters.

Referring to the case of a 9th class boy, suspected to be involved in grenade throwing, Justice Masoodi pointed out that as per the first version of Police and the report made by JJB, Kulgam. The boy is a Juvenile and not only, he should have been produced before JJB but his identity ought not to have been disclosed.

Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions judge and Secretary Juvenile Justice Committee of Hon’ble High Court attended the workshop as special Resource person, emphasized about the need to change the mind-set of dealing with children in Conflict with Law. He said that such Children need to be dealt with sympathy and SJPUs have an important role to play in it.

He further added that SJPUs need to develop good connection with all the stakeholders under ICPS. He also appreciated the role of present State Mission Director, G.A Sofi for his efforts in making this Child Protection mechanism a success.

G.A Sofi, State Mission Director, ICPS while addressing the gathering stressed on the need of effective Juvenile Policing and need for organizing more such interactive workshops for SJPUs. He also proposed to formulate detailed plan for exposure visits of SJPUs of J&K to other states, which will be sponsored by JKICPS for imbibing best practices among Juvenile Police Officers.