Minor girl's rape: Massive protests in Bandipora's Shadipora

May 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

Hundreds of people Sunday took to roads at Shadipora in north Kashmir's Bandipora district to protest against the rape of a three-year-old girl.

The protestors were demanding exemplary punishment to the accused, who was been already arrested by police.

People from various villages including Trehgam assembled at main chowk Shadipora and blocked Bandipora-Srinagar road, to protest against the rape.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shabaz Mirza visited the spot and assured people that there would be a fast track trail to be completed within 14 Days.

The three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a local man at Malikpora, Trehgam area of Sumbal.

According to FIR registered by police, the accused Tahir Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir resident of Malikpora, Sumbal is 20 years old.

The protestors were pacified by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora who was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik, SDM Sumbal Shahnawaz Bukhari and Dyspy Sumbal Saqib Ghani.