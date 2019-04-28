Minor girl, woman die in Gurez accident

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A minor girl and a woman were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Bandipora-Gurez road on Saturday.

Police said a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JKOIF-6330, which was on way from Bandipora to Gurez, met with an accident at Zutukus near Razan Pass after driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle fell into a gorge causing on spot death of 10-year-old girl Tabassum, and injuries to 10 others.

The injured were rushed to District Hospital Bandipora, where one of the critically injured woman identified as Naani Begum was declared brought dead.

A police official said a case has been registered and investigation taken up.