March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

A rare surgery performed at S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has helped an 11-year-old girl to overcome crippling disability.

A SKIMS spokesperson said that the Department of Neurosurgery of the hospital conducted a rare procedure on an 11-year-old girl hailing from Baramulla.

“She was admitted on February 20, 2019, in the Department of Neurosurgery and had weakness of right side of body for last few months and speech difficulties. After a series of tests she was diagnosed as a case of Moyamoya disease,” the spokesperson said.

“She underwent a complex surgical procedure – encephalo myosynangiosis and encephalo-duroarteriosynangiosis where, the blood vessels near the external ear and temporalis muscles were used for augmenting the blood supply of brain. This procedure took 5-hours and was performed for the first time in the state,” the spokesperson said.

