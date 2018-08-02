Minor girl gang raped in Punjab

Press Trust of IndiaAmritsar
A 14-year-old school student was allegedly abducted and gang raped by a group of youths, including her relatives, at Ajnala town, police said today.
According to a complaint filed by the victim's parents yesterday, the minor girl was abducted on July 27, they said.
The victim was reportedly abducted by one Raman, his brother Rubi (both distant relatives of the victim), Sukhdev Singh and Randeep Singh, police said.
The incident took place when the girl was returning home from school, they said.
She was taken to an isolated place by the accused and gang raped, police said.
An FIR has been registered in the case, they said, adding efforts were on to trace the accused.