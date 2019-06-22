Minor girl found hanging in Sopore

June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A minor girl (name with held) was found hanging at her house in Nathipora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The was found hanging at her house soon she had returned from school, reports said.

She was shifted to sub-district hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police has taken cognisance of the incident, an official said.