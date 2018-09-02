About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Minor girl found dead in Baramulla outskirts

Published at September 02, 2018


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

A 9 year old girl who was missing since last week was found dead in forest area of Boniyar in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

A senior police official said the body of the girl Muskan Jan daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Lari Trukanjan Boniyar was spotted in the forest area.

Police said the minor girl had gone missing on August 23, 2018.

“Despite strenuous efforts by Police the minor could not be traced. Today her dead body was spotted in the forest area,” the police official said.

A police party with FSL team has been deputed on the spot, he added.

