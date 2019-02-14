Minor girl dies in B’la road mishap

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, February 13:
In a fatal road accident, a minor girl died after a Xylo vehicle skidded off the road in Zangam area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
A police official said the speedy Xylo bearing registration number JK09 8170 heading towards Srinagar from Kupwara skidded off the road near Zangam petrol pump in Pattan area of Baramulla district.
“ A 12 year old girl Urban Ahad daughter of Abdul Ahad Sofi, a resident of Arampora Kupwara who was on board died on the spot. The dead body was handed over to the family for her last rites. A case has been registered in this regard,” the police official said.
After fresh snowfall in parts of North Kashmir, roads have become slippery leading to several road accidents.
Two persons were injured when a speedy swift car skidded off near bypass bridge and fell down in a gorge in Sopore area of Baramulla district.
Police said that both the injured persons were rushed to Sopore hospital for immediate treatment.