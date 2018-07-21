Minor drowned to death in Poonch

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch:
A minor boy died on Friday due to drowning in a water tank inside the compound of his house in Banola village of district Poonch.
The minor deceased was identified as two-years-old Mohammad Azyan, son of Mohammad Alyas of Banola of Mendhar district Poonch.
Reports said that the minor fell inside the water tank in his house while playing under mysterious circumstances and was later spotted by his family members during their search.
He was immediately rushed to the government hospital Mendhar where the doctors declared him as brought dead.
Police have also registered a case in this regard to ascertain the actual reasons behind drowning of the child, besides the body was handed over to the family for performing his last rites after completion of all legal formalities.