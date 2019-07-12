About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

Minor dies while playing alone at home in Bandipora

A minor aged 10-11 accidentally strangled himself while he was playing at his home in Paripbal area of Hajin Sonawari this afternoon.

Police said that Yawar Ahmad Dar S/o Mohd Altaf Dar resident of Paripbal Hajin  while playing alone at his home got himself stuck in a rope like material which led to his death.

The minor was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital at Hajin where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, an official of police station Hajin confirmed the death of the minor in the accident and told that the body has been handed over to his family for last rites.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

Minor dies while playing alone at home in Bandipora

              

A minor aged 10-11 accidentally strangled himself while he was playing at his home in Paripbal area of Hajin Sonawari this afternoon.

Police said that Yawar Ahmad Dar S/o Mohd Altaf Dar resident of Paripbal Hajin  while playing alone at his home got himself stuck in a rope like material which led to his death.

The minor was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital at Hajin where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, an official of police station Hajin confirmed the death of the minor in the accident and told that the body has been handed over to his family for last rites.

News From Rising Kashmir

;