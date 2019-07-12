Minor dies while playing alone at home in Bandipora

July 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

A minor aged 10-11 accidentally strangled himself while he was playing at his home in Paripbal area of Hajin Sonawari this afternoon.



Police said that Yawar Ahmad Dar S/o Mohd Altaf Dar resident of Paripbal Hajin while playing alone at his home got himself stuck in a rope like material which led to his death.



The minor was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital at Hajin where he was declared brought dead.



Meanwhile, an official of police station Hajin confirmed the death of the minor in the accident and told that the body has been handed over to his family for last rites.