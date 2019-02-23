About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Minor dies after falling into water reservoir in Shopian

Published at February 23, 2019 12:19 AM 0Comment(s)375views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama :


A minor boy died on Friday in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district after he fell into a water storage tank .
A police official said that four children were playing near a public health engineering (PHE) water reservoir in Mandujan village of Shopian district when they slipped into it.
He said that soon locals rushed to the site to rescue them.
Local residents said that three minors were rescued but one of them identified as Simnan Manzoor, 10, however, couldn't be saved.
They added that his body was fished out from the tank and handed over to family.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top