Minor dies after falling into water reservoir in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama :
A minor boy died on Friday in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district after he fell into a water storage tank .
A police official said that four children were playing near a public health engineering (PHE) water reservoir in Mandujan village of Shopian district when they slipped into it.
He said that soon locals rushed to the site to rescue them.
Local residents said that three minors were rescued but one of them identified as Simnan Manzoor, 10, however, couldn't be saved.
They added that his body was fished out from the tank and handed over to family.