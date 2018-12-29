About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Minor dies, 3 others hospitalized due to asphyxiation in Baramulla

December 29, 2018


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla:

A 13-year-old boy died and three others were hospitalised due to asphyxiation in Burran village of Pattan in North Kashmir's district Baramulla on Friday morning.
Reports said that four people, including a minor, were found unconscious inside a room at their residence by their family members in village Burran in Pattan and were immediately taken to a local hospital, where the minor was declared brought dead.
BMO Pattan Dr. Masrat Iqbal while confirming the incident said that four youth were brought to SDH Pattan in an unconscious state.
“Among the four, a 13 year old boy identified as Haroon Rashid was declared dead on arrival. The cause of death was found due to suffocation caused by gas heater,” BMO Pattan said. The trio were later on referred to a hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

