Minor dies, 3 others hospitalised due to asphyxiation in Baramulla

AgenciesBaramulla
A 13-year-old boy died and three others were hospitalised due to asphyxiation in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Friday.
Official sources said that four people, including a minor, were found unconscious inside a room at their residence by other family members in village Burran in Pattan, Baramulla on Friday morning.
They were immediately taken to a local hospital, where the minor was declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, the trio has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.
Officials said that the cause of the death of the minor boy was suffocation caused by gas heater used inside the room.
[UNI]