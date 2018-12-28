About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Minor dies, 3 others hospitalised due to asphyxiation in Baramulla

Agencies

Baramulla

A 13-year-old boy died and three others were hospitalised due to asphyxiation in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Friday.

Official sources said that four people, including a minor, were found unconscious inside a room at their residence by other family members in village Burran in Pattan, Baramulla on Friday morning.

They were immediately taken to a local hospital, where the minor was declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, the trio has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.

Officials said that the cause of the death of the minor boy was suffocation caused by gas heater used inside the room.

[UNI]

