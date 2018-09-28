Minor boy injured in mysterious blast

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A minor boy was injured in a mysterious blast in Yamran Bomai area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
According to eyewitness, scores of kids were playing near Government School Yamran—near explosion site at around 10:30 am, injuring a minor.
Locals said that the explosion shook the area. The minor was rushed to nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Police identified the injured boy as Aqib Javid son of Javid Ahmed Wani, a resident of Yamran village of Bomai. Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Javeed Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that the minor is safe and out of danger. “Boys received some burn injuries in his foot. There was an explosion but there are no splinter injuries to him,” SSP Sopore said. “We are investigating the matter.”