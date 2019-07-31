Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

July 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An 8-year-old boy died while a teenage girl was injured in two separate incidents of house collapse in Udhampur district late Tuesday night.

Reports said that a house collapsed in outskirts of the district, resulting into death of a minor boy Pawan Kumar (8).

In a seperate house collapse incident, a girl Sunita (13) injured and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The residential houses collapsed due to over night torrential rains in the area, reports said.

Besides, several kaccha houses got also badly damaged, they said. (GNS)