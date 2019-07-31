About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

An 8-year-old boy died while a teenage girl was injured in two separate incidents of house collapse in Udhampur district late Tuesday night.

Reports said that a house collapsed in outskirts of the district, resulting into death of a minor boy Pawan Kumar (8).

In a seperate house collapse incident, a girl Sunita (13) injured and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The residential houses collapsed due to over night torrential rains in the area, reports said.

Besides, several kaccha houses got also badly damaged, they said. (GNS)

Latest News

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

              

An 8-year-old boy died while a teenage girl was injured in two separate incidents of house collapse in Udhampur district late Tuesday night.

Reports said that a house collapsed in outskirts of the district, resulting into death of a minor boy Pawan Kumar (8).

In a seperate house collapse incident, a girl Sunita (13) injured and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The residential houses collapsed due to over night torrential rains in the area, reports said.

Besides, several kaccha houses got also badly damaged, they said. (GNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;