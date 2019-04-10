Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

In a bid to woo voters, Karnataka Housing minister M T B Nagaraj danced to a popular tune from the Hindi movie 'Nagin' much to the amusement of people at Hoskote, near here, and the video has gone viral.



Nagaraj, whose name means King Cobra, had gone with his supporters to Katigenahalli village in Hoskote Tuesday evening seeking votes for Congress candidate and former union minister Veerappa Moily who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency.



A music band that followed the minister's convoy started playing the famous 'Nagin' tune to captivate a cobra from the 1954 Hindi movie.



The tune was part of the song 'Man Dole Mera Tan Dole' and it charmed Nagaraj too and the 67-year-old Congress leader started to gyrate.



Soon his supporters too began dancing with him and the performance went on for about 10 minutes.



The dance video has gone viral.





