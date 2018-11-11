Minimum temperatures increase in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
As the weather office forecast rain and snow for the next three days, the minimum temperatures increased in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
The MET department has predicted light to moderate widespread rain and snow beginning from Monday.
The spell, according to a MET official, is likely to be less severe than the one witnessed on November 3.
The temperatures improved due to overnight partial cloud.
In Srinagar the minimum temperature was 3.2 while Jammu recorded 13.5 degrees Celsius.
Hill station Pahalgam recorded 0.7 and ski resort Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees.
Leh town recorded minus 1.3 and Kargil 6.6 as the night's lowest.
In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 7.6, Bannihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 4.3, the MET official said.
(Representational picture)