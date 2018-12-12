Minimum temperatures drop in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
After drop in minimum temperatures the cold wave conditions triggered in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Wednesday, a Met department official said.
He said the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days.
Kargil was clodest at minus 9.3 degrees Celsius followed by Leh minus 9.1, Gulmarg minus 8, Pahalgam minus 5 and Srinagar 0.2 degree Celsius.
Jammu city recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 8.2, Batote zero, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the night's lowest temperatures.