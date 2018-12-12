About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Minimum temperatures drop in Kashmir

Published at December 12, 2018 11:00 AM 0Comment(s)525views


Minimum temperatures drop in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

After drop in minimum temperatures the cold wave conditions triggered in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Wednesday, a Met department official said.

He said the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days.

Kargil was clodest at minus 9.3 degrees Celsius followed by Leh minus 9.1, Gulmarg minus 8, Pahalgam minus 5 and Srinagar 0.2 degree Celsius. 

Jammu city recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 8.2, Batote zero, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the night's lowest temperatures.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top