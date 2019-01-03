Minimum temperatures dips across Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The minimum temperature dropped across Kashmir on Thursday due to clear night sky, while Metrological department has forecast another spell of rain and snow from Friday.
According to weather officer, the weather will remain inclement till January 6 and after that there would be improvement in weather conditions.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.2 degree Celsius while hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 7.3 and Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 8.5 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Drass was coldest town in the State where the minimum temperature was minus 19.7 degree Celsius followed by minus 17.6 degree Celsius in Kargil and minus 13.3 degree Celsius in Leh.
The minimum temperature in Jammu was 6.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.1 degree Celsius, Bannihal minus 0.4 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.9 degree Celsius.
File picture: Nisar-ul-Haq, Rising Kashmir