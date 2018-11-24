Minimum temperatures below freezing point in Kashmir, cold wave continues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The minimum temperatures in Kashmir were remained below freezing point on Saturday as a cold wave continued in the Valley, an official of meteorology department said.
He said that same weather conditions are likely to continue for next two to three days.
In Srinagar the minimum temperature was recorded minus 0.6 degrees Celsius while it was minus 4.6 in Pahalgam and minus 2.2 in Gulmarg.
Leh town remained coldest in valley at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil witnessed minus 7.6 degree Celsius.
In Jammu city the minimum temperature was 8.7, Katra 9.9, Batote 8.1, Bannihal 10.0 and Bhaderwah 2.5 degrees Celsius.
(Representatonal picture)