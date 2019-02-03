Minimum temperature rises above freezing point in Srinagar after two months

AgenciesSrinagar
After nearly two months, the minimum temperature rose above freezing point in Srinagar on Sunday.
A weather department official said that the minimum temperature was 1.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today as it rose above the freezing point after nearly two months.
He said that the weather will generally remain dry in the state during the next 72 hours after which another spell of rain and snow is likely to occur.
However, it was minus 9.1 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 7.0 in Gulmarg.
In Ladakh region, Leh town recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius, while Kargil minus 16.4 and Drass minus 22.0 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 6.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.0, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal 0.9 and Bhaderwah minus 3.2 degree Celsius.