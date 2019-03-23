Minimum facilities at polling stations reviewed at Kupwara

March 23, 2019 |

District Election Officer Anshul Garg today chaired a meeting of officers to review the necessary arrangements at the polling station in the District.

Chief Education Officer presented the verification report of all polling stations related to electrification, water supply, availability of ramps, basic minimum facilities provided to Security forces at each polling station and other facilities.

Later, the first phase of randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was done under the supervision of Deputy District Election Officer in presence of ENT, senior officials and representatives of political parties.

The first phase of randomization was done for allocation of Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPATs for five assembly segments of the district. In all 693 EVMs were allocated to five segments of the district.