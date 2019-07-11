Minimize inconvenience to commuters during traffic regulations on highway: Guv directs Div Comm

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Khan briefed Governor about the status of developmental activities and law and order scenario in Kashmir and efforts of the Divisional Administration for smooth conduct of the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

Governor advised Khan to keep monitoring every aspect related to Yatra under the domain of the Divisional Administration and ensure that yatris are facilitated in every possible manner during the pilgrimage. He directed Khan to minimize inconvenience to commuters during traffic regulations on the highway. He also directed Sh. Khan to facilitate Hajj pilgrims from J&K in every possible manner.